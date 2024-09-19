Tvesa makes solid start at La Sella Open

Dénia (Spain), Sep 19 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik made a steady start with a two-under 70 in the opening round of the million-dollar La Sella Open on the Ladies European Tour here on Thursday.

Tvesa, who is seeking her maiden win and also preparing for her home open, the Hero Women’s Indian Open next month, teed off from the tenth. She had a very steady back nine with eight pars and a birdie in between on par-4 15th.

On her second nine, she started with a birdie on the first and added one more on the third to go to a healthy 3-under. She then dropped her only shot of the day on the Par-3 fourth and parred the remaining holes for a 2-under card.

Tvesa, who lost in a play-off at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, was lying T-15, though the position will change as the round is yet to be completed.

The early leader Italian Virginia Elena Carta, who is also looking for her breakthrough win, shot a bogey free five-under 67 and shared the lead with Germany’s Helen Briem, whose 67 included eighth birdies against three bogeys.

Four players -- Ursula Wikstrom of Finland, Samantha Bruce of the Philippines, Nastasia Nadaud of France and Ayaka Uehara of Japan -- were tied for third place at 4-under 68 each.

Among the other Indians, Pranavi Urs was even par after eighth holes, while Seher Atwal had finished 1-over 73 and was T-75 and Ridhima Dilawari was 1-over after the first hole.

La Sella Open came on the LET calendar in 2023 and returns this year with the 72-hole stroke play competition taking place at La Sella Golf Resort.