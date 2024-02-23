Tvesa Malik clinches maiden international title in South Africa

Sun City (South Africa), Feb 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik, who has time and again come close to clinching her first international title, finally got the monkey off her back with a three-shot win in the SuperSport Ladies Challenge, the opening event of the Sunshine Ladies Golf Tour in South Africa, here on Friday.

Tvesa became the second Indian after Diksha Dagar to win in South Africa. Diksha Dagar won the Women’s South African Open in 2019.

Tvesa is the third Indian woman golfer to win in Africa, after Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok, who won the Kenya Ladies Open in 2023.

The 29-year-old Tvesa, who has been a pro for seven years and won multiple times in India on her home tour, the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, finally broke through with a final round of 1-under 71 after 71-65 in the first two rounds.

Tvesa, lying way down in T-10 after the first round, rose to tied first after her bogey-free 65 on the second day. She closed with a 71 that included two birdies and one bogey in a steady round.

South Africans Gabriel Venter (71) and Paula Reto, with 75, were second and third respectively.

Another South African women’s star Lee Ann Pace (71) and Amy Taylor of England (68) were tied fourth.

Tvesa was tied with Paula Reto after the second round, but the Indian golfer moved ahead early as Reto had two doubles and two other bogeys against two birdies on the front nine for a 4-over 40. In contrast, Tvesa had a birdie and a bogey.

On the second nine, Tvesa had two birdies and a bogey, while Reto had two birdies and a bogey and signed for 75 and fell to third place. Gabriele Venter, with five birdies and four bogeys for 71, was sole second.

Tvesa, who got married to fellow Indian professional golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu, said, “I have worked hard and was focussed on getting back to the Tours that I have been on. Sunshine Ladies Tour is a place I have enjoyed, and South Africa has some great golf courses.

"The last three days have been superb, particularly the second round when I could do nothing wrong.” She added, “I will hopefully carry on this form, and this gives me greater room to plan my calendar, and I will get into more events, some also on LET.” Tvesa has also entered in the second event, the Sunshine Ladies Invitational from March 6-8.

This was the first of the seven events in the Sunshine Ladies Tour, which includes Joburg Ladies and Women’s South African Open in April. Tvesa, with this win, will be eligible for all events.

Tvesa, who lost her playing rights on the Ladies European Tour, decided to play the Sunshine Ladies Tour and in limited events on LET to get back her card. The latest win opens all doors in South Africa, and she can find her way back into LET through them. PTI CORR PDS AYG PDS PDS