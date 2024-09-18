Tvesa, Pranavi lead Indian challenge in Spain

Dénia (Spain), Sep 18 (PTI) Tvesa Malik and Pranavi Urs will spearhead the Indian challenge at the La Sella Open, starting Thursday, as the Ladies European Tour (LET) resumes action after a break for the Solheim Cup.

Tvesa and Pranavi, who have had modest seasons, will be joined by Ridhima Dilawari and invitee Seher Atwal. Diksha Dagar has taken a break while Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall are playing on the domestic Hero WPG Tour.

Seher, a winner on the domestic Hero WPGT like Tvesa, Pranavi and Ridhima, will go out with April Angurasaranee of Thailand and Emily Penttila of Finland, while Tvesa plays with Blanca Fernandez of Spain and Tiffany Chan of Hong Kong at the La Sella Golf Resort.

Pranavi tees off with Dorthea Forbrigd of Norway and Agathe Sauzon of France from the first tee as will Ridhima Dilawari with Linda Osala of Finland and Kim Metraux of Switzerland.

After the Solheim Cup took place at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, in the United States, the Tour returns to Europe.

La Sella Open came on the LET calendar in 2023 and returns this year with the 72-hole stroke play competition taking place at La Sella Golf Resort.

A field of 132 players will be teeing it up with a cut to the top 60 professionals and ties at the end of the second round.

Defending champion Nuria Iturrioz returns to the tournament where she won her fourth LET title in 2023.

Iturrioz, one of 15 Spanish players in the field this week, is joined by fellow LET winners Marta Martin, Ana Peláez Trivino, Carmen Alonso and Maria Hernandez.

The field includes former LET Order of Merit winners Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand and Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa.

Nine winners from the 2024 LET season are in town, including Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year leader Chiara Tamburlini.

England’s Annabel Dimmock won her last start at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and will be hoping to continue her form. Germany’s Helen Briem is an invite this week and the teenager has already made history winning four times on the LET Access Series in 2024. PTI Cor ATK