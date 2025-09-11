Tvesa returns to Switzerland, hopes to make up for narrow miss in 2024

Zug (Switzerland), Sep 11 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik will look to make up for her narrow miss as she returns to the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open in a bid to win her maiden Ladies European Tour event.

The 29-year-old came up with one of her best performances last year at the Golfpark Holzhäusern but lost in a play-off to Alice Hewson of England after both were tied at 11-under for three rounds.

Hewson won on the first play-off hole with a birdie and is back to defend her title.

Tvesa will hope to go the distance this time as she leads a big Indian contingent, including Vani Kapoor, Hitaashee Bakshi, Ridhima Dilawari, Pranavi Urs and Sneha Singh.

Tvesa will play alongside Kelsey Bennett of Australia and Momoko Kobori of New Zealand, while Vani tees up with Celina Sattelkau of Germany and Emily Penttila of Finland and Hitaashee plays with former Hero Women’s Indian Open winner, Camille Chevalier of France and Meghan MacLaren of England.

Pranavi is paired with Patricia Isabel Schmidt of Germany and Marta Martin of Spain and Sneha is playing with Clara Moyano Reigosa and amateur Selina Casal of Switzerland.

Ridhima, who has received an invitation into the event this week, plays with Do Yeon Park of Korea and amateur Carlotta Locatelli of Switzerland.

Hewson, who has enjoyed a strong run of form over the past few tournaments, will tee up with Germany's Laura Fuenfstueck and Switzerland's Kim Metraux.