Tvesa rises to T-21 with a superb 67 in German Masters

Brandenburg (Germany), May 19 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik carded her best round on the Ladies European Tour in almost four years with a 5-under 67 that carried her from the cut line to T-21 at the end of the third round of the Amundi German Masters at Golf & Country Club Seddiner See.

Tvesa, seeking to regain her card on the LET, had an eagle and five birdies against two bogeys.

While this was her best show on LET since late 2021, Tvesa had recorded a 65 on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa, while winning the SuperSport Ladies Challenge in February this year.

India’s other two players to make the weekend, Pranavi Urs (71) and Diksha Dagar (73) were T-31 and T-43. The remaining four Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh and amateur Avani Prashanth did not make the cut.

Austrian Emma Spitz (66) and Alexandra Försterling (69) shared the lead on seven-under-par going into the final round.

Tvesa, former Order of Merit winner on Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in India, began from the tenth began in an electric manner with four birdies in first six holes and turned in 4-under.

On her second nine, the front side of the course, She eagled the first but dropped a shot on second. A birdie on the fifth was erased by a bogey on seventh but her 67 saw her rise up the leader board from T-55 to T-21, Pranavi had seven birdies against four bogeys and a double, while Diksha had three birdies against four bogeys in her 73.

The 24-year-old Spitz began her round with a birdie on the first before adding another on the third and a further birdie on the sixth. Spitz dropped a shot on the 12th but bounced back immediately with back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14 before rolling in two more on 16 and 18 to seal her round of six-under.

Three-time LET winner Försterling, who led at the midway mark of the competition, had one birdie on her front nine before dropping her only shot of the day on 11 and as usual, she finished strongly with birdies on 13, 16 and 18 to join Spitz at the top of the leader board.

Slovenia's Ana Belac and Germany’s Patricia Isabel Schmidt sit one shot further back in a tie for third place on six-under-par. English duo Eleanor Givens and Bronte Law are in a share of fifth place on five-under-par and it was a great day for Givens who fired a 65 (-7).

Five players are in a tie for seventh place with Finland’s Noora Komulainen, England’s Gabriella Cowley, Ireland’s Lauren Walsh, Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes and German amateur Helen Briem all on four-under-par. PTI Corr AT AT