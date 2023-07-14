Tvesa sizzles on back nine in 11th leg of Hero WPGT, clinches first title in 2 years

Bengaluru, Jul 14 (PTI) Tvesa Malik found the touch she was missing for so long on the last 10 holes of the final round of the 11th leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour to clinch her first title in two years here on Friday.

She started bogey-bogey and was 2-over after four holes, but rallied superbly on the back nine, carding 5-under 29 on the return. She totalled 1-over 202.

Tvesa, whose last win on the Hero WPG Tour came in March 2021, birdied six times between the ninth and 17th holes. Twice she had birdie hat-tricks.

Her final round of 3-under 64, which was the best of the week at the Par-67 Bangalore Golf Club, resulted in her first win of the season.

Tvesa's 64 gave her a three-round score of 1-over 202 with rounds of 70-68-64 in three days.

She finished three shots clear of Durga Nittur, another emerging professional from Bengaluru. Durga shot 1-under 66 to total 4-over 205 and was second.

Sneha Singh, two-time winner in 2023, shot 66 to finish third at 6-over 207, while Gaurika Bishnoi shot the day's equal best score of 64 and jumped to tied fourth place alongside Khushi Khanijau (65). Both recorded totals of 210.

Tvesa started with a one-shot lead but soon gave that up. She bogeyed three times in the first four holes with one birdie in between.

Her closest rival, Durga, looking for a maiden pro win, birdied the fourth and it put her two ahead of Tvesa.

Durga then extended her lead to three shots as Tvesa bogeyed the seventh.

Durga failed to make any more birdies till the 18th and in between bogeyed the 12th.

Tvesa went into an overdrive with three birdies in a row from ninth to 11th and then three more from 15th to 17th and closed with a par on the par-3 18th. She finished two ahead.

"That was a big relief. I had been searching for this for a long time. I knew the game was good, but I needed the scores and today I did not put myself under pressure and it helped," said Tvesa, who is now hoping for a few starts in Europe.

The top amateur of the week was Mannat Brar (71), who finished tied sixth with Kriti Chowhan (68) at 211.

Another amateur Saanvi Somu (69) was eighth at 213 and Saaniya Sharma (70) was ninth at 214.

Seher Atwal (72), winner of the opening leg this season, was tied 10th alongside Ananya Datar (71) and Oviya Reddi (73) at 215.

Last week's winner Neha Tripathi (74) finished T-17.

Sneha Singh may have finished only third, but she was on top of the Hero Order of Merit, while Seher and Khushi Khanijau are second and third. Neha Tripathi is fourth, Jasmine Shekar is fifth and Gaurika Bishnoi is sixth.