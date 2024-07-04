Tvesa T-24, Diksha T-46 in London Aramco Series

London, Jul 4 (PTI) Tvesa Malik Sandhu was unable to hold on to her early gains and finished at even-par 73 to be tied-24th at the end of the first round of the Aramco Team Series London here.

Fellow Indian Diksha Dagar, who will play in the Major Evian Championships next week, shot 2-over 75 to be tied-46 at the Centurion Club, while Pranavi Urs carded a disappointing 7-over 80 and looks unlikely to make the cut.

Tvesa, who lost a play-off last week and missed out on a maiden win on the Ladies European Tour (LET), began well from the 10th tee. She had a bogey on 12th but it was followed by an eagle, her third in her last three rounds. She had eagles in the second and third rounds of last week's Swiss Ladies Open.

She added a birdie on the 18th to turn in 2-under.

She dropped three shots on the second, third and seventh but got one back with a birdie on the eighth to close at 73.

Diksha had three birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey.

Ireland's Leona Maguire led the individual standings, while her team comprising Solheim Cup winner, England's Liz Young, Spain's Marta Sanz Barrio and amateur Yana Wilson, was joint leader after day 1 at 14-under. Leona's team shared the lead with Team Nuria Iturrioz and Team Georgia Hall.

Leona sits at the top of the leaderboard after producing a bogey-free first round. The two-time LPGA winner rolled in back-to-back birdies on her fifth and sixth holes, before making three on the trot from holes 8 to 10 before adding further birdies on the 13th and 15th for her round of seven-under par.

Austria's Sarah Schober is in second place at six-under-par after carding a round of six-under 67 (-6). She only dropped a shot on the 11th, making birdies on holes three, six, eight, 12, 13, 15 and 17.

Three players are in a share for the third place with Spain's Nuria Iturrioz, England's Megan Dennis and Wales' Chloe Williams on four-under-par.

One shot further back is the trio of Laura Fuenfstueck, Hannah Screen and Georgia Hall with seven players in a share for ninth place at two-under.