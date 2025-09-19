Tvesa top Indian in Tied-17th at La Sella Open

Alicante (Spain), Sep 19 (PTI) Eager to keep her full playing rights on the Ladies European Tour, Indian golfer Tvesa Malik got off to a good start with a one-under 71 to be placed Tied-17th at the 2025 La Sella Open here.

Tvesa, who has often come close to getting her maiden win on the LET, was the best among the seven Indian women playing at the Euro one million event at La Sella Golf Resort.

Hitaashee Bakshi (72) was T-28 while India's top two stars on the Tour, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs carded 73 each to be T-44. Ridhima Dilawari (75) was T-77, Avani Prashanth (78) and Vani Kapoor (78) were T-113 and are in danger of missing the cut.

LET rookie Anna Huang fired a bogey-free round of 64(-8) to lead by two strokes at the end of the first day.

Tvesa starting from the first bogeyed the second, but got the shot back on the fifth and then had bogeys followed by birdies twice on the eighth and the ninth and again on the 12th and 13th.

She was even par on the 18th tee but picked up a birdie on the closing hole for a 1-under card.

Hitaashee had five birdies but also gave away three bogeys and a double bogey.

Pranavi had three birdies against two bogeys and one double bogey in her round of 73, while Diksha had three birdies against four bogeys for her 73.

Diksha fought back from three bogeys in first six holes and her all three birdies came on the back nine, including two on the 16th and the 17th.

Huang, the 16-year-old Canadian, made back-to-back birdies on the second and third before rolling in three on the trot on holes six to eight.

Huang added another birdie on 10th before a pair of birdies on 12 and 13 to seal a round of eight-under-par.

France's Nastasia Nadaud and Germany's Leonie Harm are joint second on six-under-par after carding rounds of 66 each.

Nadaud had a bogey on the 11th but bounced back with a birdie on the 12th hole.

Slovenia's Pia Babnik sits in outright fourth place on five-under-par after carding a round of 67, which included eight birdies and three bogeys.

Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes is in solo fifth place on the leaderboard after making seven birdies and three bogeys in her round of 68(-4).