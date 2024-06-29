Tvesa, Vani tied fourth in Swiss Ladies Open golf

Rotkreuz (Switzerland), Jun 29 (PTI) India’s Tvesa Malik joined Vani Kapoor in the top-four of the Swiss Ladies Open with a fine round of 3-under 68 after a similar first round here.

Vani Kapoor, who had a share of the lead after the first day with 5-under under 66, managed a 1-under 70 in the second round.

Both Vani and Tvesa were 6-under and two behind Fatima Fernandez Cano of Spain (68-66) at 8-under.

For India, the third player assured of making the cut was Ridhima Dilawari (72-69).

Two players were tied for second at 7-under -- Sara Kjelker (66) and Kristyna Napoleava (68).

Tvesa and Vani were tied fourth alongside Emily Penttila (66) and Luna Sobron Gomes (66) at 6-under 136 for 36 holes.

Dilawari, who had four birdies in her first six holes finished with 69 following three bogeys in her last five holes.

She also birdied the 17th. At 1-under for two days she is tied 35.

Amandeep Drall (72-73) was hanging by a slender thread just outside the projected cut line of 2-over with a few players yet to finish their second round.

Seher Atwal (77-73) was way off and missed the cut.