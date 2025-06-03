TVS Motor is official provider of race tuned motorcycles to independent teams at 2025 INMRC

Chennai, June 3 (PTI) Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has become the official race motorcycle provider for the forthcoming National Championship Pro Stock 200 class at the 2025 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship scheduled to begin here shortly.

This is the first time an Indian brand has been entrusted to design, develop and supply race-tuned motorcycles specifically for the national championship, the company said on Tuesday.

As part of the development, TVS Motor would provide race-tuned TVS Apache GP200R motorcycles to independent teams, who will engage their racers to compete in this championship class.

The 2025 edition of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship is scheduled to be held from June 6 to 8 at the Madras International Circuit, Chennai.

In a statement on Tuesday, the city-headquartered company said, "PETRONAS-TVS Racing team will provide complete technical support and machine service and maintenance to ensure peak performance throughout the season." Commenting on the development, TVS Motor Company Head-Premium Business Vimal Sumbly said, "At TVS Motor Company, our racing DNA drives us to innovate and lead from the front. We are proud to be the first two-wheeler manufacturer in Indian motorsport history to provide race-tuned machines to independent teams for the National Championships." "This landmark development,supported by the vision of the Madras International Circuit makes it easier and more affordable for independent teams to participate and compete at the highest level," he said in the statement. PTI VIJ ROH