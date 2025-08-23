TVS Motor to host second edition of TVS Racing ARE Grand Prix in September

Chennai, Aug 23 (PTI) TVS Motor Company will host the second edition of the TVS Racing Apache Racing Experience (ARE) Grand Prix in September, spanning three international markets.

The event, commencing on September 15, will feature an exclusive Women’s Media category under the TVS One Make Championship India 2025.

This season will be held across Mexico, Colombia, and Nepal, in addition to 17 Indian cities, before culminating with a grand finale in April 2026 at the Madras International Circuit here.

"As we celebrate 20 glorious years of TVS Apache, the international expansion of TVS Racing ARE GP is a natural progression in our journey of pushing boundaries and creating new benchmarks," TVS Motor Company Head–Premium Business Vimal Sumbly said in a release.

"With the introduction of the Women Media Category, we are making this platform more inclusive and diverse. The ARE Grand Prix was envisioned to democratise racing by offering TVS Apache riders a professional-grade experience," he added.

TVS Motor, which introduced an all-women racing team in 2016, said it has consistently nurtured talent through initiatives such as the TVS One Make Championship Women's category and continues to champion women's empowerment in racing.