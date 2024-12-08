Two second half strikes and a clean sheet send Mohun Bagan Super Giant to top of the table

Guwahati, Dec 8 (PTI) Mohun Bagan Super Giant extended their positive form with a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC to move to the top of the table in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Two sublime strikes from Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco in the second half gave the Mariners all three points. With this win, they also went top of the table with 23 points.

The first real chance of the match came Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s way when Liston Colaco struck the post in the 10th minute after beating a couple of defenders on his way before pulling the trigger.

The opening goal came in the 65th minute when Manvir Singh made a beautiful cut in from the right flank before nestling the ball into the top left corner before the Highlanders' backline including Gurmeet could even react. The goal almost came against the run of play where the hosts were looking like the better team, especially in the second half.

The goal saw a massive shift in momentum for the visitors as they held more possession and started creating some chances. In the 71st minute, their sustained pressure paid dividends when Liston lost his marker with a fine cut-in before curling it past Gurmeet on the far post to double the lead for the Mariners.

In the 87th minute, Greg Stewart and Deepak Tangri came on as Molina was looking to close out the game. The Highlanders created a few chances in the final few minutes but the visitors held their lines exceptionally to register their sixth clean sheet of the ongoing season. PTI APA AM APA AM AM