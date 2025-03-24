Two-time champion SSP Chawrasia to take part in Hero Indian Open

Gurugram, Mar 24 (PTI) Seasoned professional and two-time winner SSP Chawrasia will be among the golfers who will tee off at the USD 2.25 million Hero Indian Open that will start on Thursday at the DLF Golf and Country Club here.

Chawrasia is one of the only three players to have won the title back-to-back when he achieved the feat in 2016 and 2017.

For the 2025 edition, Chawrasia has been granted a special invitation by Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, which is the title sponsor of the prestigious event.

Chawrasia has an amazing record at this tournament, having finished runner-up on four occasions (1999, 2006, 2013, 2015) apart from his two wins.

Notably, he was second or better each time between 2013 and 2017. The tournament was not held in 2014 because of scheduling changes.

Chawrasia, 46, also has the distinction of winning a DP World Tour event at the DLF on two different occasions. He won the 2014 Avantha Masters and then the 2017 Hero Indian Open.

Overall, Chawrasia has six international titles.

Chawrasia is one of the three past champions playing in the 2025 edition, the others being Keita Nakajima (2024) and Marcel Siem (2023).

The field of 138 includes two other players, who have won titles in the last two weeks -- Richard Mansell, who won the Porsche Singapore Classic on Sunday and Joshua Berry, who won the Kolkata Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour.

The tournament also features five players who have won on the DPWT in the 2025 season.Four of the current Top 10 on the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai rankings are featured on the list with Parry (3rd), Daniel Hillier (5th), Veerman (9th) and Mansell (10th).