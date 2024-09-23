Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso visits India

Chennai, Sep 23 (PTI) Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso on Monday appreciated the technological support provided by IT firm Cognizant to the Aston Martin Aramco F1 team over the last three years.

The Aston Martin Aramco driver, who took part in the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, visited Chennai to be a part of a four-month series of sporting and cultural activities designed to showcase the IT firm's association with F1 and its achievements.

Alonso, who finished eighth at the Singapore GP on Sunday, joined associates to provide insight into the intersection of technology and racing, and the mindset required to compete in F1.

The event also gave an opportunity to fans to engage directly with the Spanish driver, deepening their understanding of the sport's technological advancements and Cognizant's impact on racing performance.

Through its expertise in data, analytics and machine learning, the IT company has enhanced Aston Martin's daily operations and driven innovation and performance both on and off the track.

"It's been extremely valuable to hear firsthand about the work the IT company is doing with us at the race-track," Alonso said.

"Over the last three years, the firm's advances in technology and support for the team have been pivotal in helping us improve and achieve results on and off the track." PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM