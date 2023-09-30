U-14 matches of Subroto Cup to start in Bengaluru from Sunday

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) The Sub-Junior (U-14) boys category of the 62nd Subroto Cup International football tournament will start from Sunday in Bengaluru.

This is the first time in the history of the tournament that the inter-school football meet is being played outside the national capital.

It has been a longstanding desire for the Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) to take the tournament to different parts of the country.

The group stage matches will be played at the Air Force School, Jalahalli, Air Force School, Yelahanka and Air Force Training Command.

The group stage matches will see 37 teams, including a side from Bangladesh competing for the title. They are divided into eight groups, in which the winners of each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.