U-19 Asian Boxing Championships: Suman Kumari wins, three others bow out

Bangkok, Aug 1 (PTI) Suman Kumari gave India a winning start even as three other boxers were knocked out of the U19 Asian Boxing Championships here on Friday.

Competing in the women's 48kg category, Suman outclassed Chinese Taipei’s Meng-Sin Cheng to record a commanding and unanimous decision win in the morning session and advance to the next round.

However, the momentum did not continue for the rest of the Indian contingent.

In the men’s 50kg division, Aakash Badhwar went down 1:4 in a hard-fought bout against Uzbekistan’s Odilshoh Khalimov.

Sarthi Saini (70kg) was unable to get past Haosheng Zhang of China, suffering a defeat in his opening bout.

The day ended on another disappointing note for India as Lokesh (80kg) lost to Norbek Abdullaev, also from Uzbekistan, in the evening session.