U-19 WC triumph is reflection of India's strength in age-group cricket: BCCI president Manhas

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) The BCCI's top brass, led by president Mithun Manhas and secretary Devajit Saikia, lauded the composure and tactical acumen of the Indian team after its win over England to clinch a record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title in Harare on Friday.

India defeated England by 100 runs in the summit clash with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blazing away with a sensational 175 off just 80 balls to cap a successful campaign in which they remained unbeaten.

"Winning the Under-19 World Cup for the sixth time is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of India's strength in age-group cricket. This team played with confidence and character throughout the tournament," said BCCI chief Manhas.

"Holding both the men's and women's Under-19 World Cup titles is a matter of immense pride and highlights the depth of our cricketing structure," he said.

The victory stands as a powerful endorsement of the Board's steadfast commitment to structured player development and excellence at the grassroots and age-group levels.

Saikia said a robust domestic structure, coupled with committed support staff and effective talent identification, had been the key factors behind the continued success of the age-group team.

"This outstanding achievement is a testament to the strength of a robust system built on long-term player development, competitive domestic structures, quality coaching programmes supported by dedicated technical staff and a strong talent identification process.

"Age-group cricket remains a key priority and the BCCI will continue to invest in and strengthen these foundations for the future. Well done, boys! The nation is immensely proud of you," he said.

The BCCI also acknowledged the efforts put in by head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, the support staff, and Head of Cricket at the Centre of Excellence, VVS Laxman, saying they had collectively created a clear pathway of progress.

"The BCCI places on record its appreciation for Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and his support staff for guiding the team with clarity and purpose. Special acknowledgement is also due to VVS Laxman, Head of Cricket, BCCI Centre of Excellence, whose vision and roadmap for India's age-group ecosystem have played a vital role in ensuring continuity, consistency, and a seamless pathway from junior to elite cricket.

"The Centre of Excellence also played a critical role by providing ideal preparation for a marquee tournament," said BCCI in a statement.

It also lauded the Junior Cricket Committee for the meticulous talent identification and selection process, which resulted in a formidable squad capable of succeeding in all conditions.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said the victory was crafted by a strong administrative set-up and a firm commitment to nurturing young talent.

"India’s dominance across age-group cricket is no coincidence. It is the result of sustained planning, strong administration and a consistent focus on nurturing young talent. This sixth Under-19 World Cup title is a proud moment for Indian cricket and the nation. Indian cricket is thriving today, and we will ensure that it continues to remain healthy and strong," he said. PTI AM AM PDS PDS