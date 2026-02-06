U-19 World Cup Final Scoreboard: India vs England

Harare, Feb 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC U-19 World Cup final between India and England here on Friday.

India U-19: Aaron George c Mayes b Green 9 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi c Rew b Lumsden 175 Ayush Mhatre c Mayes b Green 53 Vedant Trivedi c Mayes b Minto 32 Vihaan Malhotra c Dawkins b Minto 30 Abhigyan Kundu c Albert b Morgan 40 RS Ambrish b Minto 18 Kanishk Chouhan not out 37 Khilan Patel c Moores b Morgan 3 Henil Patel run out 5 Deepesh Devendran not out 0 Extras: (lb-1, w-8) 9 Total: 411/9 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-162, 3-251, 4-302, 5-308, 6-359, 7-367, 8-375, 9-393 Bowling: Sebastian Morgan 9-0-74-2, Alex Green 5-0-49-2, Manny Lumsden 8-0-81- 1, James Minto 8-0-63-3, Farhan Ahmed 10-0-77-0, Ralphie Albert 10-0-66-0.