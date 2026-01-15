U-19 World Cup: Henil grabs 5/16 as India skittle out USA for 107

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Jan 15 (PTI) Henil Patel led a ruthless bowling effort with a five-wicket haul as India bowled out USA for a meagre 107 in 35.2 overs in their ICC Under-19 World Cup opener, here on Thursday.

The right-arm seamer finished with impressive figures of 5/16 from seven overs with one maiden, ripping through the USA middle order after India opted to bowl under overcast conditions.

Henil struck in his very first over, inducing an edge from Amrinder Gill (1) to Vihaan Malhotra in the slips, before the tall tearaway pacer Deepesh Devendran joined in by having Sahil Garg (16) caught by Henil at third man to reduce USA to 29/2 in nine overs.

Henil then took control of the innings with a devastating double blow, removing captain Utkarsh Srivastava for a five-ball duck before dismissing wicketkeeper Arjun Mahesh (16) in the same over as USA slipped to 35/4.

He was back again soon, drawing a loose drive from Mahesh that flew to third man for his third wicket, and USA never recovered from the collapse.

Leg-spinner Khilan Patel struck immediately on his introduction, trapping Amogh Arepally (3) as USA slid to 39/5 in the 16th over.

Nitish Sudini offered some resistance with a counter-attacking 36 off 52 balls, striking four boundaries and adding 30 runs with Adnit Jhamb (18) for the sixth wicket to take USA past 50.

However, Henil returned to mop up the tail, dismissing Sabrish Prasad (7) and Rishabh Shimpi (0) to complete his five-for as USA were bundled out in 35.2 overs.

India are in Group B alongside Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Brief Scores USA 107; 35.2 overs (Nitish Sudini 36; Henil Patel 5/16) vs India. PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM