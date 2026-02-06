Harare (PTI): India skipper Ayush Mhatre won the toss and elected to bat against England in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday.

India are playing an unchanged side, while England replaced Alex French with Alex Green.

Teams: India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (capt), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.

England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (capt, wk), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie ALbert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green.