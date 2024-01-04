U Mumba aim to maintain dominant run in PKL season 10

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) An on-song U Mumba will look to maintain their dominant run in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 with the competition returning to the city after a gap of four years.

The Mumbai leg, to be held from January 5-10 of the ongoing season, will be organised here at the National Sports Club of India comprising 11 matches, four of which the home team U Mumba will play.

Having recorded four consecutive wins, U Mumba are on a roll as they eye a spot in the playoffs.

Rinku, debutant Sombir and vice-captain Mahender Singh have excelled as top defenders while the 19-year-old Iranian Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has made a strong mark in the competition with 64 raid points so far.

"Playing before the fans at home will boost the side to deliver their 'A' game. To me, every game whether home or away is equally important, but we hope to make use of the home advantage with our fans cheering us on during the Mumbai leg," U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mazandarani said during an event here on Thursday.

"If you analyse the seven matches we have played, the one we could not win, went down to the wire. The last few games has seen tremendous improvement in terms of strategy under pressure," he added.

U Mumba, which also became the first team in the competition to have recorded 100 wins, will take on Bengaluru Bulls on Friday, followed by matches against Jaipur Pink Panthers on January 6, Dabang Delhi KC on January 8 and Haryana Steelers on January 10. PTI DDV AH AH