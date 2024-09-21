U Mumba to hold 40-day training camp in Ahmedabad ahead of PKL season 11

Ahmedabad, Sep 21 (PTI) U Mumba will hold a 40-day training camp for its 21 players here under head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani ahead of the 11th season of Pro Kabaddi League commencing on October 18.

The camp will also be attended by assistant coach Anil Chaprana.

U Mumba will face Dabang Delhi in their season opener on the first day of the tournament in Hyderabad.

"The training camp will focus on strengthening the tactical understanding of their revamped defence, leveraging the strong bond between Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal and the experience of U Mumba mainstay Rinku to counter opposition raiders," the franchise said in a statement.

"At the camp, coaches and support staff will also aim to build the understanding and bonding among players, ensuring cohesive teamwork to enhance the team’s ability," it added.

Head coach Mazandarani added: "While (the) last season started well, it didn't end as we hoped. I understand what we need to work on, and that's our focus moving forward." In the auction held in August, U Mumba spent Rs 1.015 crore to rope in Sunil Kumar which was the highest price paid for any Indian player. The team retained Iranian Amirmohammad Zafardanesh defender Rinku while raider Manjeet and newcomers Stuwart Singh and Amin Ghorbani of Iran were also added.

U Mumba will also have the combination of Sunil and Parvesh -- the Asian Games gold-winning "Su-Par" pair -- featuring in the tournament. PTI DDV SSC SSC