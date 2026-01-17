U19 WC: No handshake at toss in India vs Bangladesh match; BCB later says it's 'unintentional'

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Jan 17 (PTI) The strained bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh filtered onto the cricket field as captains of the two teams abstained from making customary handshake ahead of their U-19 World Cup Group A match here on Saturday, though BCB later called it "unintentional and momentary lapse" by its team's skipper.

After a delayed start owing to rain, India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar stood at the toss but there was no exchange of cordiality between them before or after the spin of the coin.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement later in the day that "the absence of a handshake with the opposition captain was completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration." "There was no intent whatsoever to show discourtesy or disregard towards the opposition," the BCB said in the statement issued in Dhaka.

The BCB said it has taken note of an inadvertent and unwarranted action that occurred at the toss.

"Due to illness, regular captain Azizul Hakim was unable to attend the toss, and vice-captain Zawad Abrar represented the team on the occasion.

"The BCB wishes to clarify that the absence of a handshake with the opposition captain was completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration. There was no intent whatsoever to show discourtesy or disregard towards the opposition.

"The Board has viewed the matter with due seriousness, as upholding the spirit of cricket and respect for opponents is a fundamental prerequisite for representing Bangladesh at any level and immediately advised the team management accordingly." It said the players have also been reminded of their responsibility to maintain the highest standards of sportsmanship, camaraderie and mutual respect in all interactions with opposing teams.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains fully committed to the values of cricket, both on and off the field." It may be recalled that a no handshake policy is in vogue between India and Pakistan from last year's Asia Cup in the aftermath of Pahalgam massacre and the ensuing Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.

The political and cricketing relation between India and Bangladesh are on the lowest ebb of late.

Several anti-Bangladesh rallies were held in various parts of India, protesting against the reported persecution of minorities in the neighbouring country in recent days.

The cricketing ties too have hit the nadir after the BCCI recently asked Kolkata Knight Riders to snap the IPL contract of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Subsequently, Bangladesh has requested the ICC to relocate its upcoming T20 World Cup matches from Kolkata and Mumbai, citing potential security risks to the players, officials and fans.

The discussions are currently underway between the International Cricket Council and Bangladesh Cricket Board in that regard.