U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India drawn alongside Iran, Mongolia and Laos

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) India were on Thursday drawn alongside Iran, Mongolia and hosts Laos in Group G for the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, which will be held from September 21-29.

In the qualifiers for the continental U-17 competition, India drew Thailand, Brunei Darussalam and Turkmenistan in Group D, which will be hosted by Thailand between October 19-27.

The draws for both the qualifiers were held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur.

The main U20 tournament will be hosted by China from February 6-23, while Saudi Arabia will organise the U17 event from April 3-20.

For the U17 qualifiers, 43 teams were divided into 10 groups -- seven of four each and three of five.

The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams among all groups will advance to the Finals.

India will aim to qualify for the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the fourth successive time.

In their last finals appearance in 2023 in Thailand, the Blue Colts were eliminated in the group stage.

India have twice reached the quarter-finals at the AFC U17 Asian Cup -- in 2002 and 2018, their best showing.

Before the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, India will participate in the SAFF U17 Championship, to be held in Bhutan from September 18-28.

For U20 Asian Cup qualifiers, 45 teams were divided into 10 groups -- five groups of four each and five groups of five.

The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams among all groups will advance to the finals.

India will look to qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2006.

Their best result at the tournament was joint champions alongside Iran in 1974.

Before the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, India will participate in the SAFF U20 Championship, to be held in Nepal between August 16-28.

AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2025 Draw ============================== Group A: Iran, Jordan, Syria, Hong Kong, China, North Korea Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Philippines, Macau Group C: South Korea, China, Bahrain, Bhutan, Maldives Group D: Thailand, India, Brunei Darussalam, Turkmenistan Group E: Uzbekistan, Iraq, Chinese Taipei, Palestine Group F: Japan, Qatar, Mongolia, Nepal Group G: Australia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Northern Mariana Islands Group H: Malaysia, Laos, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon Group I: Yemen, Vietnam, Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar Group J: Tajikistan, Oman, Singapore, Guam.

AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2025 Draw: =============================== Group A: Vietnam, Syria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Guam Group B: Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Chinese Taipei, Cambodia, Nepal Group C: South Korea, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Northern Mariana Islands Group D: Australia, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Macau Group E: Tajikistan, Oman, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, North Korea Group F: Indonesia, Yemen, Timor-Leste, Maldives Group G: Iran, Mongolia, India, Laos Group H: Iraq, Thailand, Philippines, Brunei Darussalam Group I: Japan, Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar, Turkmenistan Group J: Jordan, Qatar, Singapore, Hong Kong, China.