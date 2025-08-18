U20 Worlds Wrestling: Sumit Malik in 57kg final, Amit to fight for bronze

Samokov (Bulgaria), Aug 18 (PTI) Indian wrestler Sumit Malik stormed into the men’s 57kg final to assure himself a medal on the second day of the U20 World Championships here on Monday, while Amit will fight for bronze in the 79kg category.

Sumit produced a dominant show in the semifinals, beating Moldova’s Ion Bulgaru 11-3. Earlier in the quarterfinals, he had registered a convincing 9-2 win over Azerbaijan’s Vasif Baghirov.

He will now face Russia’s Magomed Saliakh Ozdamirov in the title clash.

In 79kg, Amit went down fighting 4-5 against American William Patrick Henckel in the semifinals and will contest the bronze medal bout against an opponent yet to be decided.

He had earlier blanked Kazakhstan’s Yerkhan Abil 10-0 in the last eight.

However, Vishal missed out on a podium finish in the 97kg division after losing 0-6 by fall to Kazakhstan’s Samir Dursunov in the bronze medal playoff. PTI ATK DDV