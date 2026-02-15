UAE have cracked code against Afghanistan before: Sharafu

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Top-order batter Alishan Sharafu believes UAE have "cracked the code" against Afghanistan in the past and wants the batters to counter the spinners by hitting straight in their must-win T20 World Cup clash here on Monday.

UAE secured their first victory of the tournament against Canada, but with South Africa and New Zealand occupying the top two spots in the group with six and four points respectively, their qualification hopes depend on winning their remaining games and favourable results elsewhere.

In their last game, chasing 150 against Canada, UAE were reduced to 66 for 4 as their top and middle-order batters struggled against spin before Aryansh Sharma (74 off 53) and Shoaib Khan (51 off 29) sealed a remarkable comeback.

"I think it's a good sign for our team where we had couple guys score in the first game and two other guys stepped up and put their hands up in the second game," he said.

"So I think in terms of batting unit, it's good that we have multiple people who are in good nick and it's just a matter of who clicks on the day and you're not going to have every batter going off every day.

"So I think we're glad with where our batsmen are standing right now and we'd be more than happy if two other people step up and put their hands up tomorrow, so yeah I just want to go out there and be positive and it's just a matter of whose day it is going to be." Afghanistan boast a formidable spin trio in captain Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, and Sharafu said preparation had centred on playing them straight.

"...just small things like you just look to play and hit the ball as straight as you can. We've had a few discussions on what they stick to and how they start initially in their spell and then towards the end how they contain themselves.

"But yeah, we've had our fair bit of analysis, and yeah, all I can say is we watched and played against them quite a bit." Sharafu added that UAE can draw confidence from previous meetings with Afghanistan.

"They're a great side and I think having played them before multiple times in the past, we're happy that we've won a few times against them. So again we've cracked the code, in the past," he said.

"So again it's just a matter of whoever plays better cricket on the day. And I think we're backing our chances, and we want to go out there and be as positive as we can.

"We've played with them and against them in ILT20. And we've had a couple of bilateral and tri-series with them. So yeah, we've played them and, like I said, we've beat them before. So we hope that we turn up and put our A game tomorrow."