UAE include Matiullah Khan, Simranjeet Singh in 17-member Asia Cup squad

Dubai, Sep 4 (PTI) Fast bowler Matiullah Khan and spinner Simranjeet Singh were on Thursday included in a 17-member squad announced by hosts United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup which begins on September 9.

The addition of Matiullah and Simranjeet is the only change in the existing UAE squad which is currently playing a tri-series along with Afghanistan and Pakistan in Sharjah.

“Prolific opener Muhammad Waseem will lead the 17-member UAE squad in the World Asia Cup 2025 which begins in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 9 September,” the Emirates Cricket Board said on its website.

UAE, who are coached by former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput, are placed in Group A along with India, Pakistan and Oman.

UAE will face India in their first match of the Asia Cup on September 10 at Dubai, followed by clashes against Oman and Pakistan on September 15 and 17 at Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, before the Super Four stage.

Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D' Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.