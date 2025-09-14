UAE, Oman seek first points in Group A clash

Abu Dhabi, Sep 14 (PTI) Hosts United Arab Emirates will look to shake off the drubbing against India when they face debutants Oman in a Group A clash at the Asia Cup here on Monday.

UAE, playing only their second Asia Cup, were skittled for a mere 57 in 13.1 overs in their opener as India raced to their fastest T20 win.

Oman too fared no better, bowled out for 67 in 16.4 overs while chasing 161 against Pakistan, underlining the gulf in class between the associate teams and the tournament heavyweights.

Coach Lalchand Rajput, who had coached India to the T20 World Cup truimph in 2007, admitted his UAE side had never encountered such quality of bowling and looked overawed by India’s star-studded line-up. Against Oman, however, the hosts will find themselves on a more level playing field.

UAE qualified for the tournament by winning the ACC Men's Premier Cup last and came into the event following a triseries against Pakistan and Afghanistan. They have showed flashes of brilliance but never could sustain it over the entire match and it will be about holding on to the advantageous positions.

Captain Muhammad Waseem, along with Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra, Asif Khan and left-arm spinner Haider Ali will be key as the team seeks its first points.

For Oman, Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem impressed with three wickets apiece against Pakistan, while Hammad Mirza was the lone bright spot with the bat. The debutants, many of whom juggle cricket with day jobs, will be eager to make a mark.

Skipper Jatinder Singh praised his side’s bowling and fielding effort and vowed to “play positive cricket” against UAE.

"Really proud of the boys - the way they bowled and fielded. Our team is a lot better than what we performed today, and confident that we can do a lot better," Singh had said.

Teams (from): United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla, Hammad Mirza, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Imran. PTI ATK BS BS