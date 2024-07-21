UAE opts to bowl against India in Women''s T20 Asia Cup, Tanuja Kanwar makes debut

Dambulla, Jul 21 (PTI) United Arab Emirates won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the Women's T20 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

UAE have retained the same playing XI despite losing against Nepal in their tournament opener.

Meanwhile, the Women in Blue have made a forced change, handing a debut to spinner Tanuja Kanwar, who is coming in as a replacement for the injured all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, who suffered a fracture in her left hand finger.

The Indians emerged as winners in their opening game of the competition, beating arch-rival Pakistan by seven wickets.

Teams India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh and Tanuja Kanwar.

UAE: Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny and Indhuja Nandakumar. PTI AYG KHS