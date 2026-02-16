New Delhi (PTI): Sohaib Khan scored his second consecutive fifty as Afghanistan restricted United Arab Emirates to 160 for 9 in their Group D T20 World Cup Fixture here on Monday.

Sohaib top scored for UAE, smashing 68 off 48 balls while Alishan Sharafu contributed with a 31-ball 40.

Opting to bowl, Afghanistan kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

For Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai picked four wickets.

Brief Score: UAE 160 for 9 in 20 overs (Sohaib Khan 68, Alishan Sharafu 40; Azmatullah Omarzai 4/15).