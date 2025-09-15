UAE post 172-5 against Oman in Asia Cup

Abu Dhabi, Sep 15 (PTI) Skipper Muhammad Waseem and opener Alishan Sharafu hit fine fifties as the United Arab Emirates posted 172 for five against Oman in their Asia Cup group league match here on Monday.

Sent in to bat, Sharafu (51) and Waseem (69) shared an 88-run opening stand in 11 overs to lay a strong foundation. Muhammad Zohaib (21) and Harshit Kaushik (19) also made useful contributions.

For Oman, Jiten Ramanandi (2/24) and Samay Shrivastava (1/38) were among wickets.

Brief Score: UAE: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 69, Alishan Sharafu 51; Jiten Ramanandi 2/24). PTI ATK UNG