New Delhi (PTI): Young top-order batter Alishan Sharafu scored a gritty 45 to help UAE post a modest 122 for 6 in their T20 World Cup match against South Africa here on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, UAE, playing their final Group D match with Super 8 hopes already over, couldn't build on a confident start and lost their way.

Sharafu, though, fought hard, scoring his 45 off 38 balls with five boundaries and a six before being dismissed by pacer Anrich Nortje, who finished with figures of 2 for 28.

South African pacer Corbin Bosch (3/12) claimed three wickets as UAE's batting never got going. The Proteas and New Zealand have already qualified for the Super 8s from the group.

Brief scores: UAE: 122 for 6 in 20 overs (Alishan Sharafu 45; Anrich Nortje 2/28, Corbin Bosch 3/12).