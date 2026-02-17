UAE's journey has been good so far in this tournament: Coach Lalchand Rajput

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) United Arab Emirates' journey in this T20 World Cup has been "good" as they have improved with each game proving one and all about doing better than what was expected of them, head coach Lalchand Rajput said ahead of the team's final T20 World Cup group league game against the mighty South Africa here on Wednesday.

While New Zealand thrashed UAE by 10 wickets in the tournament opener, Rajput's men beat Canada by five wickets and also stretched Afghanistan till the final over before losing by five wickets.

"Overall, if you look at UAE, I think our journey has been good so far. Yes, the first game we never did well as a bowling unit, but batting unit did well. In the last two games, we really proved that we are a better team than what was expected of us after the first game," the UAE head coach said ahead of their last game in the tournament.

"If you look at the associate countries, I think they don't play much matches. So they don't get too much time to play against the best players of the world.

"I think this was a big opportunity for them. And they have to come out of that shell as well. And once you start winning games, I think that confidence level goes up and they even start playing even much better.

"So I think this World Cup will give us a lot of confidence, a lot of confidence to the players and self-belief that they can do it. And we are just hoping that we always continue that thing." He was all praise for Sohaib Khan, the Gaya-born batter, who had scored back-to-back half-centuries in the tournament.

"I think he (Sohaib) is a player who has been a revelation in the middle-order. He just came into the team with his performances in local cricket. We saw him in local cricket and called him for the intra-national camp matches.

"He really batted well and he got the opportunity to play in the T20 World Cup and has not looked back. Before this we took him to the Emerging Cup in Doha, where he got 60-odd against India. And I think he's mentally strong and he plays fearless cricket," Rajput said.

"To be very honest, Sohaib backs his skill and the way he's been batting, I think, is fantastic. Got back-to-back fifties and in one game, he really won it for us. We could have almost won the game (vs Afghanistan) yesterday as well.

"So it's a good platform for him to show his talent. And I'm sure I think he just have to go higher up. He can't go down now. And I'm sure he knows that. And it's a good thing for UAE cricket that we got a batsman who can bat in the middle of the road."