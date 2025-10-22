Udayan Mane and Vani Kapoor to make IGPL debut in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Olympian Udayan Mane and Vani Kapoor, who has the best record on the domestic Tour among all active Indian women professionals, will make their debut at the IGPL Tour in Jaipur this week.

The Tour will visit the Pink City for the IGPL Invitational Jaipur after stops in Chandigarh, Jaypee Greens NOIDA, and Pune.

The Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur has been a good hunting ground for many of the players in the field.

Mane, who played for India at the Tokyo Olympics, won his first pro event at the Rambagh Club exactly 10 years ago. He has happy memories of Jaipur and looks forward to a solid week.

In addition, two other players Aman Raj (twice) and Sachin Baisoya have also won in Jaipur.

Years ago, in her early days as a pro, Vani came close to a win before losing in a play-off in Jaipur.

"I need to improve on that and maybe win this week. And that will be fun with men pros also in the field," said Vani.

Mane, former Order of Merit winner on the Indian Tour, and Vani will be part of the 54-player field, which includes 36 men professionals, 12 women professionals and six amateurs.

Mane said, "Jaipur has great memories for me. I won my first pro event there and I love the city. So much to see, but then when you come here for golf, that's our big focus. It is a nice challenging course, and I am looking forward to playing it." Baisoya, who won a title here last year on the Indian Tour, will now look to add an IGPL title in Jaipur.

Aman Raj, who like Baisoya is having a good run on his return from injury, has won twice at Rambagh – in 2023 and before that in 2018.

Vani, the leader of the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI), has already won four times this year on the WGAI. She is also coming off a Top-10 at the Hero Women's Indian Open two weeks ago.

She was also tied sixth in Germany earlier this season. She is thrilled to be part of the IGPL, which has already seen the likes of Hitaashee Bakshi, Sneha Singh, Durga Nittur and others make a mark.

Meanwhile, the stakes are very high for some of the professionals who are high up on the IGPL Rankings list.