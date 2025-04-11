Udayan Mane builds two-shot lead on day three of Indorama Ventures Open Golf C'ship

Ahmedabad, Apr 11 (PTI) Olympian Udayan Mane shot a resolute four-under 68 to build a two-shot lead after round three of the Rs 2 crore Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship here on Friday.

Udayan (69-65-68) has a total of 14-under 202 at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club.

The Pune-based golfer, a winner of 12 titles and former PGTI Order of Merit champion, was rock solid as he extended his lead by one shot despite conceding an early double bogey.

The 34-year-old Udayan, who also pocketed an eagle, five birdies and a bogey on the day, is now well-placed to end an over three-year-long victory-drought.

Bengaluru's Khalin Joshi (70-65-69), another former PGTI No. 1 and winner of six titles who grew up playing junior and amateur golf alongside Udayan, struck a 69 featuring four birdies and a bogey on the penultimate day to continue in second place and keep hopes alive of ending his winless streak that has lasted over two years.

Faridabad's Abhinav Lohan (68) ended the day in third place at nine-under 207 while Chandigarh's Angad Cheema (70) was a further shot back in fourth position.

Ahmedabad's Varun Parikh carded a 69 to occupy tied eighth place at five-under 211.

Yuvraj Sandhu (72), Sachin Baisoya (70) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (72) were tied for fifth place at seven-under 209. PTI ATK AH AH