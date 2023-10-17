UK police promise ‘highly visible’ security after Brussels terror attack

London, Oct 17 (PTI) The Metropolitan Police in London on Tuesday promised to roll out a “highly visible” security operation at the England versus Italy Euro qualifier match at Wembley Stadium in the wake of a terrorist attack in Brussels in the lead up to a football match. In a statement ahead of the sold-out Euro 2024 qualifier game, the UK’s largest force reassured fans of a robust policing plan.

It came after a suspected gunman killed two people before an international football match in the Belgian capital on Monday evening.

“Given the events yesterday in Brussels, those attending the match can be reassured that they will see a highly visible policing presence. Officers are there to ensure the event passes off safely and provide reassurance to those attending,” the Met Police said.

The shooting caused Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden to be abandoned at half-time. Fans were also kept in the stadium as armed officers searched for the suspected attacker.

“We have been working with our partners, including the FA (Football Association), in the weeks leading up to this match to ensure those attending the Wembley area enjoy this match. Our officers are experienced in dealing with large-scale public order events, and a flexible plan is in place to reduce the likelihood of crime and disorder, and provide a timely response to any emerging incidents,” said Superintendent Gerry Parker, the Met Police match commander for the game at Wembley Stadium in London.

“Please ensure you arrive in good time for the match and remain vigilant throughout; if you see anything suspicious then flag it to an officer or one of the match stewards immediately so the necessary action can be taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, Belgian police say they have shot the terror suspect behind Monday’s attack, who has been named by Belgian media as Abdesalem L – a 45-year-old Tunisian national.

The terror alert in Brussels has been raised to the highest level, with an increased police presence in force, and people have been warned to be extra vigilant and avoid any unnecessary travel.

A moment of silence will be observed at all Euro 2024 qualifier matches on Tuesday night in memory of the two victims of Monday's terrorist attack in Brussels ahead of the match between Belgium and Sweden. PTI AK RUP RUP RUP