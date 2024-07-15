UK sports minister Lisa Nandy spells out vision for healthier nation

London, Jul 15 (PTI) The UK’s new Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, on Monday laid out the Labour Party government’s vision for healthier nation-building on the country’s sporting achievements.

The British-Indian minister, who was in the stands with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prince William to watch the England team’s loss to Spain in the UEFA Euro championship final in Berlin on Sunday, stressed the team had made the country proud.

She also praised the diversity of the men’s and women’s football squad, known as the Three Lions and Lionesses, with players from all backgrounds -- a symbol of modern Britain and inspiration for future players.

“The whole country is incredibly proud of England’s performance at Euro 2024 in reaching the final and we congratulate Spain as winners,” said 44-year-old Nandy.

“We will make sure that the legacy of recent successes is genuinely felt in communities, far and wide across the country. We’re absolutely committed to making sure every child has access to the sports they love both in schools and in grassroots clubs to not just help uncover the next generation of stars but to help create a healthier nation and change lives for the better,” she said.

The minister, who took charge of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) after a Labour landslide in the July 4 general election, said her ministry will be working towards hosting the UEFA Euro 2028 across the UK and Ireland by strengthening grassroots football clubs and ensuring that all children have access to sports at school.

The Labour government said it aims to ensure that talent thrives wherever it is found while building a healthier nation, aligning with its wider mission of creating a National Health Service (NHS) fit for the future.

“The Three Lions and the Lionesses have brought the nation so much joy over the last years. The men’s team have excited and gripped us all with their talent and determination in never giving up,” said Starmer, a football enthusiast.

“Playing each week, I know the importance and joy that football and sport more widely bring to so many people. Inspired by the Three Lions, we are breaking down the barriers to opportunity which stops the new generation of footballers from taking to the field and will celebrate those who keep the beautiful game alive in our communities and clubs,” he said.

As part of the sporting plans, DCMS is pledging high-quality, inclusive facilities for grassroots football clubs to get more people active and onto the pitch in all parts of the UK. These clubs represent the best of community football – delivering more opportunities for women and girls and disabled players to get on the pitch, as well as playing an active role in local communities, a DCMS statement said.

The department said it is committed to protecting time for physical education (PE) in schools, with an upcoming expert-led review of the curriculum to ensure that no child misses out on a broad range of subjects, including sports.

“Parents should not have to think about the cost of a school uniform when choosing which school to apply for and no child should be excluded or discouraged from taking part in PE because they don’t have the right kit. The government will also be taking action to legislate to limit the number of items of branded uniform and PE kit that schools can require, helping reduce costs for parents and removing barriers to children accessing sport,” DCMS said.

This Bill is expected to be among around 35 pieces of legislation in the King's Speech on Wednesday when the State Opening of Parliament will mark the formal start of the new government's parliamentary agenda. PTI AK PY AKJ PY PY