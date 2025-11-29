UKSC launches grassroots academy in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) With the aim to build Bengal's next generation of footballers, United Kolkata Sports Club (UKSC) Academy on Saturday launched its grassroots football program for children aged 4-18 years at Salt Lake Ground here.

An initiative of the Techno India Group, the program aims to provide an "age-appropriate, professionally-run training ecosystem" for budding players.

"At the heart of the initiative is a unified development framework that blends technical training, tactical learning, physical conditioning, discipline, and character development. The curriculum follows a 5-corner development model which includes technical, tactical, physical, mental, and social ensuring children train the way modern football demands," said a release.

"In addition, UKSC Academy aims to create clear pathways for talented players to compete in national and international tournaments, ultimately opening opportunities to advance into our elite youth and senior teams," it further added. PTI AM AM ATK