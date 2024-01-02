Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns play out another draw against Odisha Juggernauts

Cuttack, Jan 2 (PTI) Chennai Quick Guns played out another exciting 30-30 draw against defending champions Odisha Juggernauts in the Ultimate Kho Kho here on Tuesday.

The reverse meeting between the two teams had also resulted in a tie.

Odisha Juggernauts’ decision to attack, after winning the toss, backfired with Chennai Quick Guns, current table toppers, managing three dream run points in Turn 1.

Laxman Gawas, from the first batch, dodged the Odisha Juggernauts attackers long enough to garner two dream run points. Then, star all-rounder Ramji Kashyap stayed unconquered, earning his thirteenth dream run point of the season.

Things went from bad to worse for Odisha after their first batch was dismissed without much time spent on the mat.

Then Nikhil B single-handedly dragged the Odisha outfit back into the match. He earned his team three dream run points. The match, as it headed into the second innings, was evenly poised with the Chennai Quick Guns leading 15-13.

The match tilted firmly in Odisha's favour in Turn 3 as their attackers sent the first two Chennai Quick Guns batches back, with almost three-and-a-half seconds left on the clock. Ramji, then, managed his customary dream run point, leaving his team’s attackers with the task of making up a 13-point gap in the final turn.

That quest started well enough with Chennai managing to send back the Odisha outfits first batch with enough time on the clock. However, Rohan Singade frustrated the Chennai Quick Guns attackers, earning a vital bonus point for his team.

Mumbai Khiladis will take on Telugu Yoddhas in first game on Wednesday, while win-less Rajasthan Warriors will face Odisha Juggernauts in the second game. PTI AYG ATK ATK