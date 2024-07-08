Uma Chetry is a truly hard-working cricketer: Indian women's fielding coach Bali

Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI) Indian women's cricket team fielding coach Munish Bali lauded Uma Chetry for her fielding skills, and said the young wicket-keeper is a " truly hard-working cricketer".

Chetry, 21, made her T20 International debut against South Africa in the abandoned second game of the three-match series here on Sunday, and inflicted a stumping off Deepti Sharma's bowling to get rid of a well-settled Tanzim Brits.

This was after Chetry had earlier missed a similar chance against Brits as she collected the ball ahead of the stumps.

But Bali backed the youngster and recalled how she had bravely fielded at the short-leg during the Test match against South Africa last week.

"I was happy when she was handed her debut cap. During the Test, she fielded for around 70-80 overs -- she is a brave girl," he said during the post-match press conference.

"Standing at the short-leg is not easy. She got hit by the ball, but she stood there in pain. She has great attitude and is a truly hard-working cricketer. I was so happy for her to have stumped Brits." Rain washed out the second T20I between India and South Africa with the tourists setting the hosts a target of 178 to level the series.

Despite some slip-ups on the field, Bali was overall content with the team's effort. "It's difficult to grip the ball when it's drizzling. But still, we fielded very well. We are working on it (fielding) and it's in progress as we keep getting better slowly. "No one drops catches intentionally. The players have been practising hard during our (training) sessions, giving their best. At times, things click, and sometimes, it doesn't. Errors happen during matches. So, we keep telling them to keep giving their best and results will follow," he said.

Bali also praised the bowling effort of spinner Deepti Sharma, who returned with with figures of 2 for 20. "She (Deepti) is an experienced bowler. Having played all three formats, she knows where her strength lies, and she keeps backing herself. Also, her experience of bowling at the death is immense, which makes her a truly good bowler." I try to be present in the game and do the best I can: Anneke Bosch ========================================== Meanwhile, South Africa all-rounder Anneke Bosch is not bothered about her selection for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October.

"... but, you still cannot be sure if you will get a chance or not and it's never guaranteed," said Bosch, who scored a 32-ball 40 on and shared a 38-run stand with Brits on Sunday.

"So, it helps, but I don't focus on that too much. I try to be present in the game and try to do the best I can at that moment. Whatever is meant to be, it will be." PTI AYG SSC SSC