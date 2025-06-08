Unadkar-led Anmol Kings Halar win SPL opener

Rajkot, Jun 8 (PTI) Anmol Kings Halar defeated Aryan Sorath Lions by six wickets in the opening match of the Saurastra Pro T20 League here.

Aryan Sorath Lions scored 162 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs with captain Prerak Mankad scoring 66 runs off 44 balls.

In response, Anmol Kings Halar, led by India pacer Jaydev Unadkat, chased down the target comfortably.

Siddhant Rana scored 68 runs in 38 balls with three fours and half a dozen sixes.

Parshwaraj Rana scored 58 runs not out in 38 balls with six fours and two sixes. PTI BS ATK