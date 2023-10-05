Unbeaten hundreds by Conway, Ravindra spur NZ to 9-wicket win over England

Ahmedabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Powered by unbeaten hundreds from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand outclassed defending champions England by nine wickets in the World Cup opener here on Thursday.

England made 282 for 9 as they struggled monumentally, except Joe Root, against New Zealand bowlers, and the Kiwis overhauled the target in just 36.2 overs.

Conway (152) and Ravindra (123) were the architects of their awesome chase on a pitch that looked considerably eased up compared to the England innings.

Earlier, Root waged a lone battle for England with a 86-ball 77.

Brief scores: England: 282 for 9 in 50 overs (Joe Root 77, Jos Buttler 43, Jonny Bairstow 33; Matt Henry 3/46, Mitchell Santner 2/37, Glenn Phillips 2/17) lost to New Zealand: 283 for 1 in 36.2 overs (Devon Conway 152 not out, Rachin Ravindra 123 not out) by 9 wickets. PTI UNG AH AH