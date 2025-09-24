Unbeaten India gear up for Nepal challenge in SAFF U17 Championship semi-final

Colombo, Sep 24 (PTI) India's unbeaten run in the group stage will be put to test when the Blue Colts take on Nepal in the semi-final of the SAFF U17 Championship at the Racecourse International Stadium, here Thursday.

India have looked the most dominant side so far, topping Group B with nine points from as many available, following their wins over Maldives (6-0), Bhutan (1-0) and arch-rivals Pakistan (3-2).

The victory against Pakistan especially pleased head coach Bibiano Fernandes, who praised the way his wards soaked up pressure in a high-stakes clash.

"Defeating Pakistan was a good result for us, and I am pleased with the way the team handled the pressure in such an important game," Fernandes said to the-aiff.com.

"The players showed character and discipline, and that performance gives us confidence going into the semi-finals." Nepal on the other hand have won one (2-0 against hosts Sri Lanka) and lost the other (0-4 against Bangladesh), to finish second in Group A.

Fernandes remained wary of the potential threat that Nepal possess.

"They are a tough opposition, and have a number of players with good individual talent," Fernandes added.

"I think we can expect a very competitive match, and our focus is on preparing well, staying organised, and making sure we play to our strengths." For India, the semi-final marks the beginning of the knockout stage which would be a different ball game altogether and Fernandes has reminded his team about the need to stay composed under pressure and stick to the plan.

"The boys understand the importance of this stage of the tournament. It's about staying calm, working hard together, and giving everything on the pitch," he said.

"We want to carry forward the momentum and take one more step towards our target," he added. PTI TAP AT AT