Unbeaten Indian men''s hockey team ends South Africa Tour with a 4-1 win

Stellenbosch (South Africa), Dec 12 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team remained unbeaten on its tour of South Africa, which comprised two Test matches and one friendly.

India began with a 5-2 win, courtesy goals from Shilanand Lakra, Aditya Arjun Lalageand Amit Rohidas in the opening Test on Sunday.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh then scored a brace in the second Test on Monday to salvage a 2-2 draw.

The visitors wrapped up the tour with a commanding 4-1 victory in the friendly on Wednesday, with goals from Sukhjeet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh and Mandeep Singh.