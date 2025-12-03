Unbeaten Punjab FC, East Bengal lock horns for place in final

Margao, Dec 3 (PTI) Unbeaten in the group state, Punjab FC will have their task cut out when they take on Kolkata heavyweights East Bengal in the first semifinal of the Super Cup here on Thursday.

Both teams progressed as group winners.

Punjab FC were unbeaten in the group stages with two wins and prevailed over Bengaluru FC in a winner-takes all final group stage match which was decided on penalty kicks after both teams ended 0-0 in regulation time.

Both teams finished with seven points and were tied on goals scored, which eventually led to the group winners being decided on penalties.

Punjab FC started the group stage with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC with the help of goals from Nikhil Prabhu, Princeton Rebello and an own goal from Gursimrat Singh and they followed up with another 3-0 victory over Mohammedan SC with the help of goals from Ninthoinganba Meetei, Samir Zeljkovic and Manglenthang Kipgen.

On the other hand, East Bengal were held to a 2-2 draw in the tournament opener by Dempo SC but came back to beat Chennaiyin FC 4-0. In the final group match against Kolkata rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, they held them to a 0-0 draw which ensured they qualified for the semifinals on goal difference.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, who has trusted his young Indian core for the group stages, will be boosted by the return of Muhammad Suhail after missing the final group match against Bengaluru FC to injury.

The likes of Ninthoinganba Meetei and Manglenthang Kipgen have shone in attack along with the midfield marshalled by captain Nikhil Prabhu and Princeton Rebello.

Dilmperis had also gone with an all-Indian defence of Suresh Meetei, Bijoy Varghese, Khaimingthang Lhungdim and Muhammed Uvais in the group stage matches, but will be missing Uvais who will be serving his suspension for accumulating two yellow cards.

The foreign signings who joined ahead of the Super Cup, Dani Ramirez, Samir Zeljkovic and Nsungusi Effiong have been influential in the group stage matches while defender Pablo Renan Dos Santos is yet to make his debut.

The Shers have also added Nigerian winger Bede Amarachi Osuji to the ranks and will be an option in attack.

East Bengal have made some strong foreign signings along with the strong Indian players like Naorem Mahesh Singh, Bipin Singh, Jay Gupta, Anwar Ali, Edmund Lalrindika among others.

Miguel Ferreira, Kevin Sibille and Hiroshi Ibusuki have already scored for the side and Saul Crespo has continued to marshall their midfield along with Palestinian international Mohammed Rashid.

Moroccan striker Hamid Ahadad has also shown his quality up front, leading the Red and Gold brigade attack.

With both teams topping their respective groups and coming into the semifinal in confident form, it promises to be a closely-fought contest. PTI AH AH