Unbelievable feeling, getting it at a special place is always nice: Chris Jordan

Bridgetown, Jun 23 (PTI) England pacer Chris Jordan came into the T20 World Cup hoping to make an impact at his birthplace Barbados.

On Sunday, he claimed a magnificent hat-trick at his "special place" to roll over USA for 115 in their Super Eights match.

Making a comeback in place of Mark Wood, Jordan mopped up the USA tail by picking four wickets in five balls, including the hat-trick, in the 19th over.

By doing so, Jordan also became the first England bowler to take a hat-trick in T20 World Cups.

The 35-year-old Jordan, who was born in Christ Church, which is one of eleven political divisions of Barbados, shifted base to London's Dulwich College after obtaining a sporting scholarship.

"Unbelievable feeling (to take the hat-trick), was good to restrict them. Getting it at a special place is always nice. Glad I was able to hit on the target. Just finished it off towards the end," Jordan said after his brilliant display with the ball at Kensington Oval.

"We summed up the conditions pretty well, we knew they will came hard at us in the powerplay, USA have been playing well in the tournament. (Adil) Rashid set up the game for us. Points first and foremost," the Bajan boy added.

"I thought we worked out the conditions well. Rash (Rashid) came on and controlled one end, and the way Livi (Livingstone) bowled set the game up for us. Points first and foremost, but if we get the opportunity to get our run rate up we'll have a look at that." After picking his fourth wicket to end USA's innings, the delight on Jordan's face was apparent as his teammates mobbed him and the crowd cheered.

Jordan began the over by dismissing a well-set Corey Anderson for 29 with a low full toss.

After surviving the next ball, Ali Khan found his off-stump knocked over before Jordan went on to dismiss Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar off successive deliveries.

Jordan finished with excellent figures of 4/10 from his 2.5 overs. PTI AH AH SSC SSC