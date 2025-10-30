Under PM Modi's leadership, India is making strides in sports: CM Mohan Yadav

Vidisha (MP), Oct 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said India is progressing rapidly in the field of sports under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Yadav inaugurated the "Sansad Khel Mahotsav" at the Vidisha sports stadium with Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, addressing the event virtually, said, "In sports, no one ever truly loses -- one wins, and another learns." He announced that an athletics centre would be started in Vidisha to further promote sports in Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister said Modi is an imaginative leader whose initiatives such as the Sansad Khel Mahotsav have encouraged youth participation in sports across the country.

"Under his leadership, the country is moving ahead in the field of sports," Yadav said.

He added that Vidisha, an ancient city linked to Emperor Ashoka and historically associated with Ujjain, is set to emerge as a sports hub.

Referring to the architectural inspiration of India's Parliament buildings, he said the new Parliament structure is based on the model of Vidisha's Vijay Mandir, while the old one drew inspiration from the 64 Yogini Temple in Mitawali, Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav announced that the construction of the Vidisha-Bhopal four-lane highway via Salamatpur and Sanchi has been approved, and proposals such as the Vidisha -Ahmednagar Road project would also receive government sanction.

"All initiatives to promote sports and youth development will be implemented," he said, appreciating efforts to include games such as cricket, kabaddi and mallakhamb in the festival.

Chouhan said Modi launched the `Fit India Movement' to promote a healthy lifestyle through sports. "Sports are essential for physical fitness and personality development," he said.

Chouhan recalled India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win, calling it "an unimaginable feat made possible by Kapil Dev".

He said around 37,000 players have registered to take part in the two-month-long Sansad Khel Mahotsav being held across villages till December 25, adding, "Players should enjoy the games and maintain the spirit of sportsmanship." Kapil Dev said he was impressed by the enthusiasm of players in smaller cities like Vidisha. "Big malls and tall buildings do not define India's future as much as the passion of young athletes in small towns," he said, congratulating the players and parents who value both education and sports.

The event was attended by MP ministers Lakhan Patel and Karan Singh Verma, Member of Parliament Lata Wankhede, legislators Mukesh Tandon, Hari Singh Sapre, Surya Prakash Meena, Hari Singh Raghuwanshi and Umakant Sharma, former minister Rampal Singh, municipal chairperson Preeti Rakesh Sharma, district officials, players and local residents. PTI COR LAL KRK