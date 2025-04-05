Unfair to say things haven’t been going well for Mohammed Siraj: GT''s Vikram Solanki

Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Mohammed Siraj has been “exceptional” since he joined Gujarat Titans and the pacer should not be judged based on some isolated performances, reckoned the franchise’s director of cricket Vikram Solanki.

Siraj returned 3/19 against his former side Royal Challenger Bengaluru in their last IPL match and with five wickets he has been the Titans’ second best bowler in the IPL 2025 thus far.

“(It has been) exactly the role he's been playing, to be honest with you. He's a fine bowler,” Solanki told the media on the eve of their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It's unfair to say things that haven't been going well for him. He has performed outstandingly well when he has been given the opportunity.

“Sometimes we expect and ask a lot of young cricketers and somebody that has achieved as much as Siraj has. Sometimes we're very quick to judge one or two performances but he has been exceptional certainly since he has joined us," he added.

Solanki said Siraj’s role hasn’t been much different at GT but he has certainly benefited from his hard work and the effort that he has put in with team's head coach Ashish Nehra.

“He obviously has a very good relationship with Ashish and I think that you're seeing the fruits of his hard work and the work he's doing with Ashish, the conversations he's having with Ashish,” Solanki said.

“You're seeing the fruits of that play out in the games so far. He has been exceptional is what I'll say,” he added.

Solanki said while he is not aware of the talk between Siraj and Nehra, he praised the latter for instilling confidence into their players.

“Well look, that's between a coach and a player but generally a coach's job is to instil confidence in players. Ashish has that ability in abundance,” he said.

“You’ve sort of seen that with other players that have been part of GT. He certainly instills confidence in players and that's exactly what is transpiring with Siraj,” Solanki added.

Solanki, meanwhile, refused to read much into SRH’s recent dip in form with the last year’s finalists losing their previous three games.

“You can sometimes fall into the trap of what's gone on previously. We're really minded of Sunrisers being a very capable and strong team with match winners throughout their line-up,” he said. PTI DDV UNG