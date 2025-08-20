Unheralded Tamil Arasu wins men's 100m, Dhanalakshmi takes women's 100m gold

Chennai, Aug 20 (PTI) Unheralded S Tamil Arasu ran a stunning race to win the men's 100m gold while Dhanalakshmi Sekar clinched the women's corresponding event as Tamil Nadu's sprinters stole the show on the opening day of the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Tamil Arasu, representing the home state, rocketed off the blocks and shifted into top gear to outdo his rivals all the way to the finishing line.

His gold winning time of 10.22 seconds was better than the previous meet record of 10.27 seconds set by Punjab's Gurindervir Singh in 2021.

Tamil Arasu's time was just 0.04 seconds away from Animesh Kujur's national record of 10.18 seconds set earlier this year. Kujur did not enter his name in 100m in this championships but will feature in the 200m event.

This was Tamil Arasu's first national championships title in the senior category.

Former national record holder Manikanta Hoblidhar, representing Karnataka, was second with a time of 10.35 seconds, while G Ragul Kumar, also of TN, was third with 10.40 seconds.

The women's 100m title went to the experienced Dhanalakshmi whose winning time was 11.36 seconds. The 27-year-old returned to action only last month after serving a three-year doping ban.

Teenage sprinting prodigy Abhinaya Rajarajan, also of TN, settled for second place with a time of 11.58 seconds, while S S Sneha of Karnataka was third with 11.61 seconds.

Himachal Pradesh's long distance runner Seema also improved the meet record on her way to winning gold in the women’s 5,000m race. Her winning time of 15:42.64 seconds was better than the previous meet record of 15:46.92 seconds set by L Surya in 2017.

Away from the track, Tamil Nadu’s Reegan G improved the meet record on his way to winning gold in the men’s pole vault, clearing 5.20m. The previous meet record of 5.11m was set by S Siva in 2023.

In the women's 400m semifinals, Gujarat’s Devyaniba Zala topped the chart with a time of 53.26 seconds. Seasoned runner MR Poovamma finished second in the other semifinals with a time of 54.52 seconds.

Tamil Nadu's promising one-lap runner, Vishal TK will be the one to watch in the final on Thursday. He posted the best time of 45.78 in the semifinal heats.

Results ==== Men: 100m: Tamil Arasu (Tamil Nadu) 10.22 seconds (meet record; previous record 10.27 seconds), Manikanta Hoblidhar (Karnataka) 10.35 seconds, Ragul Kumar (10.40 seconds).

10,000m: Abhishek Pal (Uttar Pradesh) 30:56.64, Shivaji Parashu (Karnataka) 30:57.69, Shivam (Uttar Pradesh) 30:59.14.

Pole vault: Reegan G (Tamil Nadu) 5.20m (meet record; previous record 5.11m), M Gowtham (Tamil Nadu) 5.20m, Kamal L (Tamil Nadu) 5m.

Women: 100m: Dhanalakshmi Sekar (Tamil Nadu) 11.36 seconds, Abhinaya Rajarajan (Tamil Nadu) 11.58 seconds, Sneha SS (Kerala) 11.61 seconds.

5000m: Seema (Himachal Pradesh) 15:42.64 seconds (meet record; previous record 15:46.92), Ravina Gayakwad (Maharashtra) 16:53.24 seconds, Sanghamitra M (Jharkhand) 18:04.36 seconds.

Triple jump: Sandra Babu (Kerala) 13.20m, Aleena Saji (Kerala) 13.15m, Niharika Vashisht (Punjab) 13.09m.

Hammer Throw: Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 63.91m, Divya Shandilya (Odisha) 59.58m. Maya (Rajasthan) 57.57m.