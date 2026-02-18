UNICEF, ICC put children and their right to play in spotlight

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (PTI) The UNICEF-ICC partnership on Wednesday highlighted children's empowerment and their right to play, at the ongoing men's T20 World Cup.

Soledad Herrero, chief of field services, UNICEF India, along with two young athletes from Ahmedabad did a "trophy walkout" at the start of the India-Netherlands match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Cricket is a powerful unifier for equity and inclusion. It reminds us that every child, everywhere, deserves a fair chance. UNICEF is proud to partner with the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with a key simple objective: 'enhancing children's rights to play'," said Soledad while interacting with media before the trophy walkout.

"Play powers stronger generation tomorrow. The best way in which children learn, explore and understand the world is through play. Play is also the entryway through which they develop critical thinking, problem-solving, interpersonal skills while boosting confidence emotional regulation," she said.

Stressing the importance of safe spaces for children, she pointed that "feeling safe allows children to explore, to try, to fail, and try again. When there is play without fear, there is learning without anxiety, and a space to nurture confidence and sense of belonging." Amplifying the message of 'right to play' were two upcoming sportspersons from the city -- 15-year-old Rangi Niyati Mohanlal and 14-year-old Ray Ankit Umashankarbhai -- who were part of the trophy walk.

While Rangi has brought glory for the state in various national and international competitions, Ankit is a promising young cricketer.

UNICEF and the ICC have been working together for more than a decade now through the Cricket for Good initiative, using the reach of the sport to support children's rights and well-being.

Over these years, the partnership has helped speak on issues that matter in every child's life, from sanitation, empowerment, education and the right to play, ensuring that girls as well as boys have the opportunities they deserve. PTI AH AH DDV